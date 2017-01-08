The Indian railways is eyeing revenues worth Rs 2,000 crore from non-tariff sources. With this aim, it has reached out to some advertising firms to collaborate, besides offering some of the major platforms for installing over 2,000 ATMs.

Next week, Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu will launch the non-fare revenue policy, which would offer various schemes for revenue-generating activities including train branding, rail-radio schemes and setting up of the TM machines on platforms of major stations across the country.

"Currently, the railways earns less than 5 per cent of its total revenue through non-tariff sources. Our aim is to raise it substantially through concrete offers," a senior railway ministry official was quoted as saying by the Press Trust of India (PTI). The ATMs would either be located on end platforms or in prominent spaces in the circulating area of the station.

In addition to the existing identified sites, the railways has said it would allow advertising in areas along the tracks, on roads, over bridges and at level-crossing gates. The policy would also offer out-of-home advertising and permit monetisation of railway assets through the advertising route.

Additionally, big LED screens will be set up at station buildings, on the platforms and around areas that lead to the station area for advertisement purposes. The railway display network will intially cover over 25 stations across country and spread to other major stations later, the PTI added.