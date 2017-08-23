Union Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and offered to resign after "taking full moral responsibility" of the train derailment incidents that took place in Muzaffarnagar and Auraiya districts of Uttar Pradesh over the last four days.

Prabhu wrote on Twitter: "I am extremely pained by the unfortunate accidents, injuries to passengers and loss of precious lives. It has caused me deep anguish. I met the Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi taking full moral responsibility. Hon'ble PM has asked me to wait."

He added: "In less than three years as Minister, I have devoted my blood and sweat for the betterment of the Railways. Undr leadership of PM, tried 2 overcome decades of neglect thru systemic reforms in all areas leading 2 unprecedented investment& milestones. New India envisioned by PM deserves a Rlys which is efficient and modern. I promise that is the path, on which Rlys is progressing now."

At least 74 people were injured after nine coaches of the Delhi-bound Kaifiyat Express from Azamgarh derailed in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya district in the early hours of Wednesday. The Kaifiyat Express was traveling from Azamgarh to Delhi when the engine collided with a dumper at around 2.50 am.

Railway Board Chairman Ashok Mittal also tendered his resignation to Prabhu earlier in the day.

On Saturday, 14 coaches of Kalinga Utkal Express had derailed at Khatauli in the state's Muzaffarnagar district, claiming the lives of 22 people and injuring another 156.

When asked about Prabhu's offer to resign from his position as the Minister of Railways, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley told reporters: "Accountability is a good system in government. Prime Minister will take a decision on whatever request the railway minister has made."