Indian Railways has launched a three-month long 'Swarn Project' which will renovate India's premium trains Rajdhani and Shatabdi.

Around 30 trains — 15 Rajdhani and 15 Shatabdi — will get a complete overhaul at a cost of Rs 25 crore under the project launched during the tenure of former railways minister Suresh Prabhu.

An official said, an amount of Rs 50 lakh will be allotted to each Rajdhani and Shatabdi train on various routes for the facelift. To monitor the work under the project, two committees will be formed.

Rajdhani Express plying for Mumbai, Howrah, Patna, Ranchi and Bhubaneswar are among the 15 Rajdhani trains selected for the makeover.

The 15 Shatabdi trains selected for the revamp include Howrah-Puri, New Delhi-Chandigarh, New Delhi-Kanpur, Howrah-Ranchi, Anand Vihar-Kathgodam.

