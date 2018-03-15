Ajay Devgn will next be seen in crime drama Raid, which releases in theatres on Friday, March 16. Ileana D'Cruz, who had shared the screen space with Ajay in Baadshaho, will be seen as the female lead in this crime-thriller drama.

The extensive promotion by the team of Raid has helped to create a good buzz around the movie. The film is expected to remind viewers of Neeraj Pandey's directorial Special 26, which has an ensemble cast with Akshay Kumar in the lead. Though both the movies and their plot might look similar, they are completely different from each other.

Movie review:

The movie is a crime drama and the story looks powerful. Ajay Devgn's powerful performance is surely going to impress the viewers. The review by critics and audience are yet to be out.

Box office collection:

Raid will release around 2,700 to 3,000 screens across the country, and according to International Business Times India, the box office prediction of Raid is Rs 10 crore (approximately) on the opening day. Since there is no big ticket movie release alongside Raid at the box office, the movie has a great opportunity to bring in more money and audience in the theatre over the weekend.

Story:

The movie revolves around the story of Sharda Prashad Pandey, an income tax commissioner in Lucknow, who had raided the house of businessman Sardar Inder Singh in 1981 and recovered assets worth Rs 1.60 crore in cash and gold. The raid went on for 18 hours with 45 people present only for counting notes.

Ajay Devgn plays the role of a fearless IT officer who carries out a non-stop raid at the mansion of the most powerful man in Lucknow. Whereas Ileana D'Cruz plays the role of Ajay's wife.

Trailer:

The Raid trailer garnered appreciation for its punchy-oneliners and hard-hitting dialogues which were delivered efficiently by the lead actors. Apart from the main cast, the movie also features renowned theatre artists from Lucknow to make the story look more credible and realistic.

Cast & crew:

Raid features Ajay, Ileana, Saurabh Shukla, Saanand Verma and Gayathri Iyer and is helmed by Raj Kumar Gupta.