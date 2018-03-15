Raid, which is set to release on Friday, March 16, has received positive reviews from the audience in UAE, where the movie hit the theatres on Thursday.

Starring Ajay Devgn and Ileana D'Cruz in lead roles, Raid is a crime drama and is based on true incidents.

Many viewers said that Raid is an entertaining film with hard-hitting dialogues and is engaging throughout. Besides Ajay's flawless acting skills, Saurabh Shukla's performance won hearts.

Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, Raid is inspired by a true story about money laundering and is set in 1981. It revolves around an income tax officer (played by Ajay) in Lucknow who has to raid the house of a wealthy goon (Saurabh Shukla) and later goes through some struggles to get out of that building.

Interestingly, Ileana, who shared the screen space with Ajay in Baadshaho, is seen as his wife in the movie.

The Raid trailer garnered appreciation for its punchy-oneliners, which were delivered efficiently by the lead actors. Apart from the main cast, the movie also features professional and renowned theatre artists from Lucknow to make the story look more credible and realistic.

Take a look at some of the audience reviews of Ajay Devgn starrer Raid:

Stay tuned for more updates