Ajay Devgn-starrer Raid has had a wonderful first weekend at the box office, with its collection crossing Rs 40 crore in just three days.

Raid had a decent start at the Indian box office Friday, with a collection of Rs 10.04 crore net. Having released on 3,400 screens across India, the film witnessed a growth rate of 38.04 percent on its second day, earning Rs 13.86 crore.

With a strong word of mouth and positive reviews, the crime thriller saw its Sunday collection jump massively. Raid collected Rs 17.11 crore net on day 3 at the domestic market, taking its total to Rs 41.01 crore. After Padmaavat, Raid has become the second highest opening weekend grosser of 2018.

"#Raid gets a THUMBS UP from audiences... Witnesses SOLID GROWTH on Sat + Sun... Strong word of mouth helps multiply numbers, after a mediocre start on Fri morning... Emerges SECOND HIGHEST WEEKEND of 2018... Fri 10.04 cr, Sat 13.86 cr, Sun 17.11 cr. Total: ₹ 41.01 cr. India biz. ]sic]," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

TOP 5 - 2018

Opening Weekend biz...

1. #Padmavaat ₹ 114 cr [extended weekend; select previews on Wed, released on Thu]... Note: Hindi + Tamil + Telugu.

2. #Raid ₹ 41.01 cr

3. #PadMan ₹ 40.05 cr

4. #SonuKeTituKiSweety #SKTKS ₹ 26.57 cr

5. #Pari ₹ 15.34 cr

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 19, 2018

This is an excellent feat for a non-masala realistic film. Despite conduction limited promotional activities for the film, Raid is going strong at the box office on the basis of good content and fine performances.

Also, as there was no big Bollywood release alongside Raid, the film is dominating the commercial circuits. However, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, which is in its fourth week, is still claiming a good share of viewers.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety has been earning in crores at the box office, and is on the verge of crossing the Rs 100-crore mark at the Indian market. That's an incredible achievement for such a low-budget film.

Raid has been directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, who had made films like No One Killed Jessica and Aamir. The Ajay Devgn-starrer is based on the real-life high-profile Income Tax raids conducted across Uttar Pradesh in the early 1980s.

Apart from Ajay, Saurabh Shukla's performance in the film has also been highly praised. Raid has completed its first weekend at the box office with flying colors, and is likely to maintain a steady pace over the weekdays as well.