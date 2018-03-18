Raid collected Rs 10.04 crore at Indian box office on its opening day.

Registering a growth rate of 38.04 %, the film collected Rs 13.86 crore on Saturday.

With strong word of mouth, Raid is likely to earn huge moolah on Sunday as well.

Raid's first 2 days business is excellent considering that it's a non-masala realistic movie.

After having a decent start at the box office on its opening day, Ajay Devgn's Raid witnessed good growth in its collection Saturday.

Having released in 3,400 screens across the country, Raid had collected Rs 10.04 crore at the Indian box office Friday. Although the movie had a slow start during the morning shows, Raid's business graph witnessed an upper trend post noon Friday.

Positive reviews and strong word of mouth helped the movie grow further on its day 2. It registered a growth rate of 38.04 percentage. Raid collected Rs 13.86 crore net at the domestic market Saturday, taking its 2 days box office collection to Rs 23.90 crore at the domestic market.

"#Raid shows a WONDERFUL 38.04% GROWTH on Day 2... Strong word of mouth is resulting in enhanced footfalls and BO numbers... Biz on Sun should be SUPER-STRONG too... Fri 10.04 cr, Sat 13.86 cr. Total: ₹ 23.90 cr. India biz," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

Although Raid's opening 2 days collection is lower than Ajay's last two releases – Baadshaho and Golmaal Again, it's an overwhelming figure considering the fact that Raid is a non-masala realistic movie.

While Baadshaho had collected Rs 12.60 crore on its opening day and Rs 15.60 crore on its second day, Golmaal Again had made a business of Rs 30.14 crore Friday, followed by Rs 28.37 crore Saturday.

Although no other big Bollywood film released alongside Raid, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is still having a good hold at the box office. The romantic comedy is in its fourth week, but still refuses to slow down. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety collected Rs 1.27 crore last Friday and Rs 2.11 crore on Saturday, suggesting that the film would pull a big audience on this weekend as well.

However, considering the current trend and the positive words for Raid, the film is likely to rake in good moolah over this weekend.

Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, Raid is based on true incidents of high-profile income tax raids that were conducted in Uttar Pradesh during the early 1980s. Ajay plays the character of an IT officer in the movie that also features Ileana D'Cruz and Saurabh Shukla.