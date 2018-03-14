After scoring a semi-hit with Baadshaho and a superhit with Golmaal Again, Ajay Devgn is now gearing up for his upcoming crime drama film Raid which will release in theatres across India and overseas on March 16.

And since it's an Ajay Devgn movie, fans are having a lot of expectations from the film and actor. And going by the actor's stardom and huge fan following, the movie is expected to open with good numbers at the box office.

And as the movie is expected to release across 2,700 screens to 3,000 screens in India, it should earn at least Rs 10 crore on the opening day at the box office. It might go up to Rs 12 crore-Rs 14 crore as well since there is no big ticket movie release alongside it at the box office.

The movie revolves around the story of Sharda Prashad Pandey, an income tax commissioner in Lucknow, who had raided the house of businessman Sardar Inder Singh in 1981 and recovered assets worth Rs 1.60 crore in cash and gold. The raid went on for 18 hours with 45 people present only for counting notes.

Ajay Devgn plays the role of a fearless IT officer who carries out a non-stop raid at the mansion of the most powerful man in Lucknow. Whereas Ileana D'Cruz plays the role of Ajay Devgn's wife in Raj Kumar Gupta's directorial venture. It also stars Saurabh Shukla in a prominent role.

The trailer of the film garnered appreciation for its punchy-oneliners and hard-hitting dialogues which were delivered efficiently by the lead actors. Apart from the main cast, the movie also features professional and renowned theatre artists from Lucknow to make the story look more credible and realistic.

The movie will definitely remind you of Neeraj Pandey's directorial Special 26 which has an ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar in the lead and Manoj Bajpayee, Anupam Kher, Kajal Aggarwal, Jimmy Shergill and Divya Dutta in supporting roles. The movie was also inspired by the 1987 Opera House robbery where a group posing as Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers executed an income tax raid on a jeweler in Mumbai.

Though both the movies and their plot might look similar, they are completely different from one another in their own sense.

Whether Ajay Devgn will be able to count notes and laugh all the way to the bank or not, only time will tell. Let's wait and watch.