Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday indicated that her son Rahul will soon take over as party chief.

"You have been asking this for so many years and it's now happening," a smiling Gandhi told NDTV, pointing at Rahul Gandhi, now the Congress vice-president.

She was speaking to the channel on the sidelines of a function in which the third volume of former President Pranab Mukherjee's autobiography was released.

Rahul Gandhi, however, refused to discuss the issue.

He instead referred to a controversy over BJP President Amit Shah's son Jay Shah.

"What about Jay Shah's takeover and the huge increase in his business turnover?" he commented.

Rahul Gandhi is widely expected to take over as Congress chief from his mother by this month-end, with the party now wrapping up an elaborate process of electing state chiefs, members of central bodies and the president.

The Congress Working Committee, the party's highest decision-making body, is expected to meet soon to decide the dates for the election of a new president.