"Modiji, once you're done thumping your chest, could you please explain this?" wrote Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Twitter on Friday. The mocking statement comes after the media reported that troops of People's Liberation Army are still present at the Doklam sector, in India-Bhutan-China tri-junction.

Gandhi took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the 10-12 km under-construction road in the Doklam plateau. The road construction which started in mid-June last year by the People's Liberation Army was stopped by the Indian troops after the process of 'disengagement' began on August 28.

However, sources told Indian Express that the Chinese troops have shifted from previous dispute area to Sikkim at Phari Dzong in Chumbi Valley during the standoff.

Another media report revealed the presence of dismantled tents, JCBs, road construction equipment, kept on the location where PLA forces are placed.

Taking a note on the current scenario, IAF Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa had expressed his hopes over Doklam on Thursday. He had mentioned that the Chinese troops present there are less in number and that they may be carrying out summer exercise. But we are ready for an attack on short notice, Dhanoa added.

Sources have also informed that after the conclusion of BRICS meet in China, the number of Indian troops increased in the Doklam sector and the soldiers are accustomed to the high altitude region, for keeping a closer watch on the activities of Chinese troops.

There are chances of sudden intrusion by Chinese troops on the Line of Actual Control(LAC) which is over 3,000 km stretch in the Himalayan region. Considering the threat of attack from China, India troops have started improving the aviation and road transport facilities in the region.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is about to visit the border areas of Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday. This will be the first visit of Sitharaman to the disputed area since taken control of the defence portfolio.