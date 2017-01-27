Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi has finally ended speculations on the chief ministerial candidate for Punjab by declaring at a party rally that Captain Amarinder Singh would lead the government if Congress wins the upcoming assembly elections.

"Your Chief Ministerial candidate is sitting here (on the dais). Amarinder Singh is our leader who will head the next government. He has worked hard for Punjab," Rahul Gandhi declared at a party rally in Punjab on Friday, January 27.

He said that the Congress would come down heavily on people behind drug trade in the state.

"People who are involved in drugs trade should hear this that we will bring such a law that even the thought of drugs will scare you," said Gandhi.

The Congress party has promised in its election manifesto for the state that the drugs issue would be solved in just four weeks if voted to power.

Gandhi also took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, questioning his claim to fight corruption while aligning with the "corrupt" Shiromani Akali Dal regime in Punjab. He also slammed Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal's family for monopolising most businesses in the state.

"Be it transport, cable TV, sand, hotels or other businesses, the Badal family has monopolised everything," he alleged.

Punjab will go to the polls for the 117 member assembly on February 4. The Congress will take on the ruling Shiromani Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

(With inputs from IANS)