Former India captain and batting legend Rahul Dravid's son Samit has impressed with his bowling in the Karnataka State Cricket Association's (KSCA) Inter-zonal Under-14 tournament in Bengaluru.

The 12-year-old Samit, who is playing for Bangalore Zone, took three wickets for 28 runs against Raichur Zone. However, his bowling exploits were not enough for his team to win. Raichur defeated Bangalore by a big margin of 190 runs.

This is not the first time that Samit has shone on a cricket field. He has previously won "Best Batsman" award at an inter-school tournament. He had made his name for his batting. Now, he has shone with his bowling.

In 2015, as a nine-year-old, he had scored three half centuries for Mallya Aditi International School in an Under-12 tournament in Bengaluru to bag "Best Batsman" award. Thanks to his batting peformances, his school won the title.

Last year, in Tiger Cup, Samit had scored a century (125) for Bangalore United Cricket Club (BUCC) against Frank Anthony Public School.

Dravid has two sons - Samit and Anvay. The former skipper is now the coach of India Under-19 team. He is preparing the squad for next month's World Cup in New Zealand.

Brief Scores

Raichur Zone: 202 all out in 72.2 overs [Shashank Reddy 51, Thippa Reddy 52, Vijay Raj 27, Shreyas SP 32, Chaitanya 4/21] and 2nd Innings: 191 for 6 in 58 overs [Karthik 101* (150 balls, 17 X 4), Shreyas SP 42, Samit Dravid 3/28] beat Bangalore Zone: 125 all out in 53.3 overs [Vikram Kumar 25, Chaitanya 53, Vinay Maski 3/27, Karthik 3/24, Vijay Raj 2/13] and 2nd Innings: 78 all out in 26 overs [Suhas R 24, Karthik SU 20*, Shreyas SP 3/22, Thippa Reddy 5/19] by 190 runs.