MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh are stalwarts of India cricket and have played key roles in propelling the Men in Blue to the high pedestal of the world cricket. Be that as it may, the fact that both players are on the wrong side of their 30s raises questions about their future in the Indian cricket team.

Former India cricketer Rahul Dravid, who shared the dressing room with both the players during his career, has serious reservations and wants the selectors to take a call on the duo's future.The selectors cannot afford to drop players on a whim. Dhoni and Yuvraj should take it upon themselves to make room for young players by opting out of select tournaments.

The Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) should take the lead to set the process of building a team for the 2019 ICC World Cup. Both Dhoni and Yuvraj will be 37 at the time of the next world cup.

Suppose, Dhoni and Yuvraj go out of form, and the BCCI do not have alternatives to replace them at the eleventh hour. Also, Dhoni is known for calling it quits when one least expects it. The BCCI should be prepared for all kinds of situation.

In order to deal with such kind of crisis, the board must be ready to take some harsh calls in the greater interest of the nation. The BCCI should also think of getting the likes of Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson and other young guns the feel of international cricket, by picking them in the national team and preparation camps.

The Indian team have missed out on a huge chance to rest their big guns for the West Indies limited-overs series. After the gruelling Champions Trophy, Windies series was a good opportunity to rest senior players and test the bench strength of India.

It would have given the budding talents a taste of international cricket and the pressure at the highest level.

From here on, India need to keep the 2019 World Cup in mind while picking the team.