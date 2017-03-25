Ajinkya Rahane remained the hero for India on Day 1 of the India vs Australia 4th Test in Dharamshala as he put forward his best fielding abilities to strike the main chieftains of the Australian batting.

Ind vs Aus 4th Test: Day 1 score

The Indian batsman, appointed the skipper of Team India in the absence of Virat Kohli, took the catches of both David Warner and Steve Smith to bring the game back to the hold of the hosts in Dharamshala on Saturday.

Warner and Smith forged an unbreakable partnership for the Aussies initially, but it was then that debutante Kuldeep Yadav and the veteran R Ashwin struck back.

Needless to say, Rahane was the man in the first slip whose catches helped the Aussie deadly duo to depart in their first innings. While Warner got out at 56 runs off 87 balls, Smith scored an impressive century as he scored 111 runs off 173 balls, before getting dismissed ahead of the tea break.

While the spotlight of the day no doubt belonged to debutante Kuldeep Yadav and his impressive bowling, Indian cricket fans on social media didn't forget to cheer Rahane for his steady fielding and leadership abilities on the day.

Ashwin Gets The Big Fish. Steve Smith Gone On 111. Edged And Beautifully Caught By Ajinkya Rahane. #INDvAUS #INDvsAUS#AUS 208/6, 14 To Go! pic.twitter.com/tRowdExcf4 — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) March 25, 2017

And impressive captaincy on the field by Rahane. He hasn't worried too much conceding boundaries — Sambit Bal (@sambitbal) March 25, 2017

Another googly to Wade....c'mon Kuldeep. Kudos to Rahane for starting with him post Lunch...and to the team for picking him ahead of Jayant! — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 25, 2017

Slipper class in a train is very comfortable. Sorry, did i say slipper? I meant sleeper class? — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) March 25, 2017

Rahane has taken 2 World Class catches. Brought us back in the match. Both his wickets more than the bowlers' — VibhÖr (@VibhorDaga) March 25, 2017