ajinkya rahane
Reuters

Ajinkya Rahane remained the hero for India on Day 1 of the India vs Australia 4th Test in Dharamshala as he put forward his best fielding abilities to strike the main chieftains of the Australian batting. 

Ind vs Aus 4th Test: Day 1 score

The Indian batsman, appointed the skipper of Team India in the absence of Virat Kohli, took the catches of both David Warner and Steve Smith to bring the game back to the hold of the hosts in Dharamshala on Saturday.

Warner and Smith forged an unbreakable partnership for the Aussies initially, but it was then that debutante Kuldeep Yadav and the veteran R Ashwin struck back.

Needless to say, Rahane was the man in the first slip whose catches helped the Aussie deadly duo to depart in their first innings. While Warner got out at 56 runs off 87 balls, Smith scored an impressive century as he scored 111 runs off 173 balls, before getting dismissed ahead of the tea break.

While the spotlight of the day no doubt belonged to debutante Kuldeep Yadav and his impressive bowling, Indian cricket fans on social media didn't forget to cheer Rahane for his steady fielding and leadership abilities on the day.

