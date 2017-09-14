Karishma Sharma is set to show her sexy avatar in erotic-horror web series Ragini MMS Returns (2.2). You must have watched Ragini MMS and the second instalment starring Sunny Leone. Ekta Kapoor is back with a web series on the franchise and now, the trailer has been released.

Earlier, the posters of Ragini MMS Returns had created a buzz and then, a leaked video was shared online. All the posters and leaked videos showed that the series will be less of scary and more of horny.

Well, now the doubts are confirmed by the recently released trailer. Ragini MMS 2.2's trailer shows glimpses of a series of events which involves lovemaking most of the time. When the web series came into news, the reports were that it will have a lot of steamy scenes.

In fact, Riya Sen was uncomfortable to do the movie because of its high-level intimacy sections. Later, the director had reportedly mellowed down the scenes for her.

You will find the horror part of Ragini MMS Returns while watching the trailer. And the scary part is an old woman in her bridal wear, who is in a college building scaring the students.

People who watched the trailer called it "super duper hot," while there are a few who said it a "B grade cheap horror trailer."

Whether the video is funny or scary, you can decide by yourself. The interesting part is the YouTube video has already crossed four million views in less than four hours of its release.

Watch the Ragini MMS Returns trailer here: