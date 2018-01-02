After taking the internet by storm with its raunchy lovemaking scenes, Ekta Kapoor's horror web series Ragini MMS Returns is coming back to grip viewers and keep them at the edge of their seats with more horror and sex this time.

With an edgy, spine-tingling and a titillating climax, the show revolves around an intriguing story of a mysterious CD. And, Ekta Kapoor has undoubtedly raised the bars of wilderness with Ragini MMS Returns.

The finale teaser, which has landed online, focuses more on exploring the sexual desires of a woman moving away far from its primary horror genre. The 18-seconds teaser is filled with one of the boldest intimate scenes that you might not have seen in any Indian web series.

The protagonists, Sakshi Pradhan and Karishma Sharma, take the sexual activity a notch higher in every sequence, backed by a sensual background music. We don't know to what extent Ragini MMS Returns will be able to scare you, but it is definitely set to break all boundaries and titillate the audience.

The new episodes will start streaming from January 3. The series has been directed by Suyash Vadhavkar and also stars Siddharth Gupta, Riya Sen, Nishant Malkani, Rakshanda Khan and others in prominent roles. Sakshi Pradhan's bold entry into the show and the finale scene have been directed by Ken Gosh.

Watch the finale teaser of Ragini MMS Returns here: