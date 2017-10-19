Popular TV actress Karishma Sharma, who is all set to appear in an extremely bold avatar in Ragini MMS Returns, said that she won't mind going topless for a role.

In an interview with SpotboyE, the sizzling diva was asked if she is okay to appear topless on the screen. Karishma replied in affirmative saying, "I would. If the script is great and I love my character".

Karishma was seen having some extremely raunchy kissing and intimate scenes in the promos of Ragini MMS Returns. The actress was seen having lip-locks with co-actor Siddharth Gupta. However, she said that the intimate scenes did not make her feel uncomfortable.

"It was not difficult. I was clearly told right from the beginning about the magnitude of boldness in Ragini MMS Returns. Nothing came to me suddenly. Importantly, nothing was thrust on me," she said.

Karishma also added that she and Siddharth have been good friends for four years now, and that helped in creating the comfort level. Having worked in daily family soaps like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Pavitra Rishta, Karishma's sensuous and bold avatar in Ragini MMS Returns certainly surprised her fans.

Ragini MMS Returns is an erotic horror web series that also features Riya Sen in a key role. After the success of the previous Ragini MMS franchise that were films, producer Ekta Kapoor decided to make a web series.

While fans are eagerly waiting to watch the series, here are some of Karishma's most sizzling photos on Instagram:

