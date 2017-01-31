The trailer of Raghava Lawrence-starrer Sivalinga, which is also spelt as Shivalinga, was released on Monday, January 30. The video from the upcoming Tamil movie is focused around the hero's character along with Ritika Singh, who plays the female lead in the P Vasu directorial.

Raghava Lawrence's Motta Shiva Ketta Shiva to clash with his own Sivalinga?

The clip is packed with brilliant dance moves, action sequences and horror elements. The trailer tries to showcase some of the interesting moments in Sivalinga without giving away much about the storyline.

Raghava Lawrence steals the show in his mass avatar. Ritika Singh too is good and the clip manages to leave a good impact on the viewers. Overall, the trailer has evoked curiosity among the Tamil cine goers.

It is interesting to note that the trailer of Raghava Lawrence's another upcoming movie Motta Shiva Ketta Shiva was released last week and garnered positive reviews.

Sivalinga is produced by P Ravindran. The director's son Shakthi, Vadivelu, Radharavi, Bhanupriya, Urvashi and others are also there as supporting cast. SS Thaman has composed the music, while Sarvesh Murari is the cinematographer and Suresh Urs has edited the flick.

The original version starred Shivaraj Kumar and Vedhika in the leads. The movie tells the story of a CID officer, played by Shivaraj Kumar, who tries to unravel a murder mystery. The hero's work and personal life get embroiled in the case, leading to interesting developments in the story.

The movie was supposed to be released on January 26. But it was delayed following widespread Jallikattu protests across Tamil Nadu. On the other hand, Raghava Lawrence's other movie Motta Shiva Ketta Shiva is ready for release. Some reports claim that both the movies are likely to be released on February 17.