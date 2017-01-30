Raghava Lawrence has been caught in a strange situation, wherein, his two films are likely to be released on the same day. Yes, as per the buzz, his upcoming Sivalinga and much-delayed Motta Shiva Ketta Shiva are hitting the screens on February 17.

Reports say that for some reason, both of Raghava Lawrence's two films are releasing on the same day. As per industry experts, it is not good from the business point of view as it will only impact each other's collection.

Moreover, getting the right number of screens for release could be a daunting task, when two movies of the actor releases on the same day. Adding to that, Bogan and Singam 3 are releasing on February 2 and 9. This might create a major issue for both the movies.

However, neither Raghava Lawrence nor the makers of the two movies have opened up on the issue.

Motta Shiva Ketta Shiva

Motta Shiva Ketta Shiva is written and directed by Sai Ramani. It is an action-packed masala entertainer in which Nikki Galrani plays the female lead. Jiiva's father RB Choudary has produced the film, which is a remake of Telugu film, Pataas.

Kovai Sarala, Chaams, Sriman and many others are in the cast. Amresh Ganesh has composed the music, Sarvesh Murari has handled the cinematography department and Praveen KL has edited the flick.

Sivalinga

Sivalinga is a horror thriller, which is written and directed by P Vasu. It is a remake of Kannada film of the same name. The director's son Shakthi, Vadivelu, Radharavi, Bhanupriya, Urvashi and others are also there as supporting cast. S W Thaman has composed the music, while Sarvesh Murari is the cinematographer and Suresh Urs has edited the flick.