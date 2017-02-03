Raghava Lawrence is the latest celebrity to praise the six-pack abs of Ajith. He has specifically pointed out Thala's ability to go for a physical transformation despite multiple surgeries. The multifaceted Kalpana star has also wished the Vivegam team all the success on his Facebook account.

Ajith's six-pack abs in Vivegam (Thala 57) first look: Is it a work of Photoshop?

He wrote, "Hi friends and fans just saw the first look of Vivegam. I am very happy to see Ajith sir in six packs look. He has back problems, he has undergone so many operations in the past yet he has managed to transform into a fit six pack look. Ajith sir is an inspiration to many. I pray to Raghavendra Swamy for the success of Vivegam."

His gesture has been praised by the fans of Ajith. This is not the first time when Lawrence has been appreciated by them. Earlier, Lawrence had given away the title 'Vedalam' when AM Rathnam had requested him for his film with Thala. The multifaceted man decided to give the title as a gift to the Arrambam star.

Lawrence is presently getting ready for the release of his two movies – Motta Shiva Ketta Shiva and Sivalinga.

Meanwhile, there is a long list of celebrities who have praised the Ajith's looks in Vivegam. Shah Rukh Khan, Dhanush, Sivakarthikeyan, Khushboo, Atharvaa, Madonna Sebastian and many others have said good words about it.

Vivegam is written and directed by Siruthai Siva. He had collaborated with Ajith in Veeram and Vedalam earlier. The movie, produced by Sathyajyothi Films, has Kajal Aggarwal and Akshara Haasan in the female leads.

The movie will hit the screens in June.