Reigning US Open champion and top seed Rafael Nadal takes on unseeded Russian youngster Karen Khachanov for a quarter-final berth in Beijing on Thursday, October 5.

Nadal survived a scare in the opening round against Lucas Pouille as he had to come back after losing the opening set on Tuesday, October 3. The world number one saved two match points in the second set tie-breaker before outclassing the Russian 4-6, 7-6, 7-5.

The 2005 champion revealed he did not start the match well, but that he was very happy to make it to the next round in Beijing.

"For me it was a little bit difficult at the beginning, then I started to play better. But still, I didn't have the control of the match for almost all the time. I am very, very happy to be through," Nadal said after his first-round match.

On the other hand, Khachanov made light work of qualifier DI Wu 6-4, 6-2 to set up his second career meeting with Nadal. The Spaniard outclassed the Russian in straight sets when the two players met at the Wimbledon Round of 32 earlier this year.

Khachanov should take inspiration from the way Pouille fought against Nadal on Tuesday. With a strong forehand, the 21-year-old has it in him to trouble the numero uno. However, the Spaniard, known for his supreme defensive ability, will be a tough nut to crack, despite having been pushed to the limits in the first round.

Nadal attacked early during his 6-1, 6-4, 7-6 win over Khachanov at the Wimbledon and he will look to take up a similar approach when the two meet on Thursday.

Having faced first-round exits at three of the last four hard court appearances, Khachanov has a daunting task against Nadal, who was at his best en route to the top step of the podium at Flushing Meadows.

When does the match start and how to watch it live

Nadal takes on Khachanov in the second round clash, which will start not before 4:30 pm local time, 2 pm IST.