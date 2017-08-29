Rafael Nadal will begin as the top seed at the US Open for the first time in seven years on Tuesday, August 29 in New York. The newly-crowned world number one will begin his campaign in the first round against world number 85 Dusan Lajovic of Serbia at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Nadal and his arch-rival Roger Federer are favourites to win the season's final Grand Slam as five of the top-10 Men's singles players have withdrawn from the tournament with injuries. The long list includes 2016 winner Stanislas Wawrinka, former champion Novak Djokovic, world number two Andy Murray, Kei Nishikori and Milos Raonic.

Nadal, the two-time champion, will be determined to make good use of his phenomenal form in the ongoing season, to good effect at the Flushing Meadows. The 31-year-old last won the title in New York in 2013.

Nadal started the year on a high, finishing as runner-up at the Australian Open, Acapulco and Miami Masters. On clay, the Spaniard turned back the clock and won four titles, including the French Open.

However, he has not been able to replicate his magic following the fourth-round exit at Wimbledon.

Nadal has been under-par in the lead-up to the US Open with early exits at Montreal and Cincinnati. However, the numero uno has had the much-needed rest and he will be raring to make a solid start to his campaign on Tuesday.

Lajovic will have an uphill task against the two-time champion and he needs to be at his best to even trouble the Spaniard. Notably, Lajovic has had a woeful season in 2017 and will rely heavily on his powerful serves to unsettle Nadal.

When does the match start and how to watch it live

Nadal's opener against Lajovic is the third match on Arthur Ashe Stadium on Tuesday and it is not expected to start before 1 am local time, 11:30 pm IST.