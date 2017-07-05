Rafael Nadal has not played any competitive tennis after clinching the French Open last month, and will further look to play some quality tennis in Wimbledon. Nadal has started the competition well and will meet Donald Young in the second round on Wednesday.

The Spaniard has been one of the in-form players this season and has his eyes on winning the Wimbledon crown as well. He has reached the finals of both the grand slams in 2017, losing in the Australian Open and winning the Roland Garros. Another final in Wimbledon will make it even better.

Nadal is up for the grass court season as well. The Spaniard destroyed John Millman in the first round and will be eager to continue that form against Donaldo Young as well. Nadal, without a shadow of doubt, is an overwhelming favourite to progress into the next round.

The former world number one will face a tougher task ahead in the competition, but there is no way he can take Young easy in the second round.

The American is an experienced campaigner and has been on the circuit for more than 10 years. However, he has not been able to perform up to the mark in grand slams, including Wimbledon.

Last time around as well, Young was knocked out in the second round, which has been his best finish in Wimbledon. Can he shine and get past Nadal?

It is a mammoth task with Nadal in incredible form, and Young has never beaten the Spaniard in his professional career.

Nadal, on the other hand, will try to come up with another impressive performance and gain certain momentum which is going to be of utmost importance as the competition moves ahead.

Where to watch live

Rafael Nadal vs Donald Young is the third scheduled match on Centre Court, with the first match at 1 pm BST, 8 am ET, 5.30 pm IST. TV and live streaming information is given below.

India: TV: Star Sports Select 2HD. Live Streaming: Hotstar.

UK: TV: BBC One and BBC Two. Live Streaming: BBC iPlayer.

USA: TV: ESPN. Live streaming: Watch ESPN.

Spain: TV: Movistar+.

Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.

France and Middle East: TV: Bein Sports. Live Streaming: Bein Sports Connect.

Canada: TV: CTV and TSN. Live Streaming: TSN TV.

Asia: TV: Fox Sports Asia. Live Streaming: Fox Sports Play Asia.