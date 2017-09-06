A showdown between the veteran against an upcoming star. The quarter-final battle in the US Open 2017 men's singles competition pits Rafael Nadal, 31, against Russia's Andrey Rublev, 19.

If Nadal successfully passes the test on Wednesday and Roger Federer does it too against Juan Martin Del Potro in the other quarter-final match, we are set for the dream battle that we were expecting with bated breath since the start of the US Open 2017.

Only dampener is that the two has a chance of colliding only in the semi-final at Flushing Meadows this time around, and not the final.

Nadal has lost just two sets in the four matches he has played so far in the US Open 2017 tennis tournament. Rublev, on the other hand, has lost just one set out of his four matches, with the Russian entering the quarter-final at the back of a straight-sets victory over Belgium's David Goffin, seeded ninth in the competition!

This won't just be another walkover for Nadal as the 'King of Clay' is pretty much aware of the stiff challenge he is up for, from the young blood.

It was hot today.... ;-) great win though and happy to go through to the QF of this #usopen 2017 Hacía calor hoy.... ?? A post shared by Rafa Nadal (@rafaelnadal) on Sep 4, 2017 at 2:39pm PDT

Into the Quarterfinal of US Open☄️? #usopen #nike #newyork A post shared by Andrey Rublev (@andreyrublev) on Sep 5, 2017 at 7:04am PDT

Head to head encounters so far

None

Match schedule

Date : September 6

: September 6 Time : 1:30 pm local time (11 pm IST, 6:30 pm CET) - after the women's singles match between Pliskova and Vandeweghe

: 1:30 pm local time (11 pm IST, 6:30 pm CET) - after the women's singles match between Pliskova and Vandeweghe Venue: Arthur Ashe Stadium, USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

Where to watch live

INDIA: TV - Star Sports Select 1/HD. Live streaming: Hotstar

UK, Rest of Europe: TV: Eurosport. Live streaming: Eurosport Player

USA: TV: ESPN, ESPN 2. Live streaming: Watch ESPN, Tennis Channel

Live score: Twitter.