A showdown between the veteran against an upcoming star. The quarter-final battle in the US Open 2017 men's singles competition pits Rafael Nadal, 31, against Russia's Andrey Rublev, 19.
If Nadal successfully passes the test on Wednesday and Roger Federer does it too against Juan Martin Del Potro in the other quarter-final match, we are set for the dream battle that we were expecting with bated breath since the start of the US Open 2017.
Only dampener is that the two has a chance of colliding only in the semi-final at Flushing Meadows this time around, and not the final.
Nadal has lost just two sets in the four matches he has played so far in the US Open 2017 tennis tournament. Rublev, on the other hand, has lost just one set out of his four matches, with the Russian entering the quarter-final at the back of a straight-sets victory over Belgium's David Goffin, seeded ninth in the competition!
This won't just be another walkover for Nadal as the 'King of Clay' is pretty much aware of the stiff challenge he is up for, from the young blood.
Head to head encounters so far
None
Match schedule
- Date: September 6
- Time: 1:30 pm local time (11 pm IST, 6:30 pm CET) - after the women's singles match between Pliskova and Vandeweghe
- Venue: Arthur Ashe Stadium, USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Where to watch live
INDIA: TV - Star Sports Select 1/HD. Live streaming: Hotstar
UK, Rest of Europe: TV: Eurosport. Live streaming: Eurosport Player
USA: TV: ESPN, ESPN 2. Live streaming: Watch ESPN, Tennis Channel
Live score: Twitter.