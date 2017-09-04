World number one Rafael Nadal eyes his first US Open quarter-final since 2013 as he takes on Ukraine's Alexandr Dolgopolov in the R16 on Monday, September 4.

The two-time champion, who is among the favourites after the withdrawals of Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic and Stanislas Wawrinka, has not hit top gear yet in the ongoing tournament.

After outclassing Dusan Lajovic in straight sets in the opener, Nadal has been stretched in the following rounds. In the matches against Taro Daniel (R64) and Leonardo Mayer (R32), the Spaniard had to come back from behind to win in four sets.

Need for improvement

Nadal conceded that he needed to improve considerably if he has to go the distance in Flushing Meadows for his second Grand Slam title of the year after the record-breaking French Open title. The 15-time Grand Slamajor winner believes his forehand needs work ahead of stiffer tests, including a possible semi-final meeting against Roger Federer.

"I think the forehand. I think I am doing this better than a couple of days ago so I need to keep going. That's the most important shot for me and I need this," Nadal said, when asked what he needed to improve after his third-round win on Saturday, September 2.

Notably, Nadal and Dolgopolov have met eight times in the past, with the former winning six of those clashes. The Spaniard's last win came in the opening round of Brisbane in January, 2017.

'Not intimidated by the No.1'

However, Dolgopolov hit form on the red dirt, winning a title in Buenos Aires, after which he has been consistent on the ATP tour.

The world number 64, who also reached the fourth round in Cincinnati last month, reveals he is not going to be intimidated by Nadal on Monday. However, he concedes that his opponent has the edge over him on physical and mental fitness.

"I'm not a young player anymore. I don't think I'm going to get intimidated by the No. 1 player or the stadium or the occasion," Dolgopolov said.

He added: "I'm comfortable, I'm healthy. I'll just go there and try to win, because I beat him in three sets, but obviously a five-set match, only thing that worries me is staying mentally there and physically next to him, because he's really strong physically, I think."