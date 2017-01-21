With Novak Djokovic knocked out, Rafael Nadal's possible journey to an Australian Open final just got that little bit easier, but the Spaniard will also know, as Denis Istomin showed against the defending champion, if you are not at the top of your game, it will soon be "catch a flight home" time.

The problem with Nadal of late has always been if he is fit enough to go through the two weeks. Going by his first two matches, the former world number one certainly looks up for it in Melbourne.

Nadal beat Florian Mayer in straight sets in the first round, before putting up an impressive performance against Marcos Baghdatis in round two.

Next up for the 14-time Grand Slam winner is Alexander Zverev, the highly talented 19-year-old German.

"He a great player," Nadal said of Zverev. "He is one of the best players of the world, without a doubt, today. And he's a player that is for sure one of the next Grand Slam winners.

"He has a big chance to become the future world No. 1? If he's able to keep improving the way that he's doing, I don't have doubt that his potential is so, so high.

"I know I have a very tough match, and I know I need to play my best if I want to have chances. That is what I am looking for.

"He has all the shots – great serve, great forehand, great backhand, everything. He's a complete player. I need to put a rhythm very, very high to try to don't let him play in comfortable positions. That's what I am going to try."

Nadal was in rhythm against Baghdatis, getting through that banana skin of a second round in confident fashion. The No.9 seed will need to keep that same quality of tennis going if he is to top Zverev, who is seeded 24 in this Australian Open.

Zverev advanced to the third round of the Aus Open 2017 courtesy wins over Robin Haase and Frances Tiafoe. While his second round victory over Tiafoe, a player he knows well, was fairly straightforward, Haase did test the teenager in the opening round, with Zverev needing all five sets to come through.

It goes without saying that the German needs to bring his A-game against Nadal. "It's going to be a spectacular match," Zverev said if the third round contest. "Yeah, I'm looking forward to that match."

