Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer have been at loggerheads for the last two decades, with their rivalry being one of the most intriguing ones in the modern era. When it comes to their personal life, and especially their family, Nadal and Federer seem to have a different thought process.

Federer is married and has four wonderful kids, making up a beautiful family. In fact, other stars like Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray also have become fathers, but Nadal seems to think differently.

Nadal is unmarried, and has been in a long-term relationship with partner Maria Francisca Perello. The Spaniard also wants a family in the near future. However, that is not on top of his priority list, yet.

'I would love to have children, boys, girls. I'm a person who loves kids and I'm a family guy. But also I tell you that the reality is... the years keep passing... I would like to start to do all of this when my sporting life determines it. I think it's also above all about looking after the kids. I don't know if it [travelling throughout the year when you have children] is ideal," metro.co.uk quoted as saying in an Argentine talk show.

One can understand that Nadal wants to be an ideal dad, spend time with his family and see the child grow in front of his own eyes, which is not possible if he becomes a dad while playing. With the amount of tournaments, the players feature these days, it is next to impossible for the player to be with his family on most occasions.

So, this also brings another important question about Nadal's retirement. Is he only going to become a father once he gives up the sport?

One does not have an answer to his retirement, but the way he has played in 2017, Nadal is looking good for some more years in the tennis circuit. For tennis fans, the baby can wait, but what about his girlfriend, Maria. Is she okay with it?