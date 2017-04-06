After enduring a tough 2016, Rafael Nadal has taken his game to another level in 2017 and while he has not won any trophies this season, his performances prove that he is back to his best. Nadal has reached the finals of three tournaments this season which include the 2017 Australian Open, Acapulco and Miami Open.

The Spaniard has lost to Roger Federer thrice in 2017 and with Federer set to miss all the clay court tournaments and return only for the French Open, Nadal could finally get one over him this season with the clay court being his speciality.

Nadal is currently training in his academy under his uncle Toni and Carlos Moya's eyes so that he can be fit and ready to add trophies to his name this year when the clay court season starts.

"I'm playing enough well to fight for everything I think. I have good hopes that I am going to be ready for Monte-Carlo. Always when I am playing that well, on clay always helps a little bit more for me. I need to work hard to be ready for that. If I am ready for that, I think I am very excited about playing back on clay again," Tennis World USA quoted Nadal as saying.

Nadal was also asked how would his career would be if he had not played in the same era as Novak Djokovic and Federer and said in that era he could be the World No.1. He also mentioned that he has no plans to retire anytime soon and that if his body and his tennis levels keep improving he can play for a few more years.

"There are good parts of playing in the same era with such good players and there are bad parts too. We had some very tough years in terms of competition. I was World No. 2 with many points, and in other eras I could have definitely been No. 1. That's the bad thing. The good thing is that I had two very special rivalries with Federer and Djokovic. I feel very lucky for it, we enjoyed and there was also an interest beyond tennis," Nadal said.

"I am aware that I have been travelling over the World for 15 years and that the calendar is complicated. But I am happy doing what I do. If the body helps me to continue and my tennis level keeps being good to compete for what I like to, hopefully I can be here for a few more years."

Rafael Nadal back in practice as he looks to get ready for the clay court tournaments.