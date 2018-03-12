Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez claims he has "no idea" if the Magpies will be able to keep Kenedy at St James' Park beyond this season.

The 22-year-old made a switch to the Tyndeside club from Chelsea in the January transfer window. He joined Newcastle on loan until the end of the 2017/18 campaign after being made aware that he is not in Antonio Conte's plans at Stamford Bridge.

Kenedy was the second choice left wing-back at Chelsea, behind Marcos Alonso. The Brazilian can also play in the attacking position on the left wing, but the former Juventus and Italy manager has hardly used him for the Blues.

Lack of playing time convinced Chelsea's versatile player to go out on loan and Newcastle secured his services in the mid-season transfer window. Benitez has fielded him on the left side of the attack.

He scored twice in his side's 3-0 victory over Southampton in the last league tie. The former Liverpool manager has advised Newcastle fans to enjoy Kenedy "while he is here."

"It's more than his energy and pace, he is a player who is comfortable on the ball. His delivery, his crosses and set pieces - he is somebody who is different and he is a player playing with confidence now," Benitez was quoted as saying by the Chronicle Live.

"His goals will help that. We already had a bit of pace with [Christian] Atsu and [Jacob] Murphy, and the ability and workrate of [Matt] Ritchie, but Kenedy is good on the ball, he does not give it away easily and he gives us more control.

"I have no idea if there is a chance we can keep him after the end of the season, I think at the moment we have to make sure we enjoy him while he is here."

On Kenedy's attitude, Newcastle boss said: "He has been fine. He had a bit of an [injury] problem this week, but he was pushing to play and he was fine."

"We have an advantage because, although Spanish and Portuguese are not the same, they have very similar words so this helps me speak to him.

"Then he can understand, although he also speaks English well. It helps with communication. He has slotted in very well and, to be fair, the atmosphere between players is very good. He is a young player, he is quiet, but he has a good relationship with all the players.

"There are some players he can talk with a little bit more, he can speak Portuguese with them. His confidence is good and he has the possibility to express himself here. He wants to play football and he is doing that really well."