Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez remains confident that his players will help the club avoid relegation this season.

The Tyneside club registered a 3-0 victory over Southampton in the last fixture. On-loan winger Kenedy scored a brace in the Magpies' last win over the South Coast club. The victory helped them climb further up the table.

Benitez's men now sit 13th in the table with 32 points from 30 games and are five points above Crystal Palace, who are languishing in the relegation zone. However, the former Liverpool and Real Madrid manager has issued a warning to his players that there is "still plenty to do", but remains positive that his side will not finish the season in the bottom three.

"Five points is good but there is still plenty to do. I have confidence in the team that we can do it," Benitez explained, as reported by the Chronicle.

Newcastle manager even stressed the importance of clinching three points against Southampton. The defeat for the Saints forced them to part ways with their manager Mauricio Pellegrino as they now have 28 points after 30 games and are 17th in the table.

"We knew it was a massive game for us, against a team close to us in the table. We needed to do well. The players approached it well, the intensity they showed, they way they moved the ball, it was very pleasing," the Spaniard said.

"When you see the players working so hard, as a manager you have to be pleased. We know Southampton have most of the possession in their games, and after the goal they had to take the risk and attack.

"So we can be organized. When you play against a team that has possession and passes a lot, you have to defend well and counter-attack."

Newcastle's league tie against Tottenham Hotspur has been postponed due to the north London club's FA Cup quarter-final tie against Swansea City. Benitez and his men will travel to Spain for a training camp as their next fixture — slated for March 31 — will be against Huddersfield Town.