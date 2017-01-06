Fans are eagerly waiting for Shah Rukh Khan's Raees than Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil. Rakesh Roshan is already upset with the big clash and now another setback for Kaabil has come to light. Both films released their romantic songs yesterday and Raees won the battle.

Also read: Are makers of Kaabil indirectly promoting Raees?

The romantic track of Raees, titled Zaalima, garnered appreciation from all quarters. Shah Rukh and Mahira Khan's romance was phenomenal. SRK already created hype around this song by posting small clips and in those videos, he spelled magic with his voice.

On the other hand, Mon Amour from Kaabil featured Yami Gautam and Hrithik. The duo looked adorable as they charmed fans with their romance and tango dance form. In the song, Hrithik-Yami had a romantic dance, in spite of being visually impaired.

However, SRK's Zaalima crossed over 11 million views on YouTube and Mon Amour could surpass only 2 million views. It seemed to be another setback for the makers of Kaabil, who are said to be promoting Raees indirectly.

Kaabil producer Rakesh Roshan and director Sanjay Gupta have been making comments over Raees vs Kaabil clash that indirectly may work in favour of SRK's movie. While the hype around Raees is already high, Rakesh and Sanjay's statements in the recent past may appear as free promotions for the makers of SRK-starrer.

Meanwhile, watch both songs -- Zaalima and Mon Amour -- here and comment on which one you liked.