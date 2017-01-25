Hrithik Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan might be clashing at the box office with Raees and Kaabil releasing together, but this has not affected their friendship. On the day of their film's release, Kaabil actor Hrithik reached out to Raees actor Shah Rukh and wished him luck for his movie.

Hrithik in a sweet message called Shah Rukh his mentor and wished him good luck for Raees. "Dear @iamsrk today as a mentor I'm sure you will inspire me yet again with #Raaes and as a student I hope you are proud of me with #Kaabil."

Shah Rukh also replied positively and said that wished he could have avoided the clash. "@iHrithik wish could have avoided overlap of releases. That said...my love to u & @yamigautam dad & @_SanjayGupta. Kaabil wil b awesome," SRK said.

Raees, starring Shah Rukh, Mahira Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, was initially supposed to release with Salman Khan's Sultan last year, but it got delayed. The film's release date was later finalised as January 26, which was same as Hrithik's Kaabil. Despite several attempts, the makers of both the films could not change the release date.

Nevertheless, Kaabil and Raees, both have received positive reviews from critics and audiences.

Kaabil is a love story starring Hrithik and Yami Gautam. The film is directed by Sanjay Gupta and produced by Rakesh Roshan. Hrithik and Yami play the role of a blind couple in the film, which also features Ronit Roy, Rohit Roy and Narendra Jha in pivotal roles.

Raees is directed by Rahul Dholakia and produced by Excel Entertainment. The film is a gangster drama and features Shah Rukh as Raees Khan, a bootlegger and Nawazuddin as a tough cop.