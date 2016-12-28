Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil and Shah Rukh Khan's Raees are all set to have a box office clash on January 25. While trade experts have been predicting it to be a massive clash, Kabil producer Rakesh Roshan feels that the two movies could have collected Rs 300 crore each if the clash was avoided.

The filmmaker said that Raees and Kaabil will make Rs 300 crore box office collection together, but if the films were released in different times like Salman Khan and Aamir Khan's movies do, both could collect Rs 300 each.

"But I am happy about one thing. We both together will do Rs 300 crore. Aamir and Salman's single films have earned Rs 300 crore. Here two films together will earn Rs 300 crore. But then both the films have the potential to individually earn Rs 300 crore if they were not clashing with each other," Rakesh Roshan told Bollywoodlife.

The Raees and Kaabil clash has got more intense now as the makers of Hrithik's Kaabil have reportedly decided to release the film in morning shows on January 25, just like Raees. While earlier, Kaabil was supposed to be released in evening shows and Shah Rukh's Raees in morning shows on January 25, both the films will now hit the screens on same time.

Directed by Sanjay Gupta, Kaabil is a revenge drama that also features Yami Gautam and Ronit Roy. Raees is a criminal drama by Rahul Dholakia, starring SRK, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mahira Khan.