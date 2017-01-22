Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has beaten Hrithik Roshan with the promotional videos of his film Raees are getting a bigger response than that of the latter's Kaabil on YouTube.

Raees and Kaabil are two most-awaited Bollywood movies and both of them are scheduled to be released in theatres as treat for this Republic Day of India. The makers of both the films are leaving no stones unturned to promote them in ways bigger and better than the other. They have released several promos on YouTube that have got huge response.

Rakesh Roshan, the producer of Kaabil, has released 20 videos including teaser, trailer and dialogue promos on the official YouTube channel of his banner FilmKRAFT. These promotional videos have got 47,751,313 views, 270,517 thumbs up, 33,846 thumbs down and 30,808 comments.

T-Series, which bought the music rights of Kaabil, released 21 videos related to its promos on its official YouTube channel. They have got 102,321,027 views, 417,951 thumbs up, 60,156 thumbs down and 30,319 comments. All the promos of the film have garnered a total of 150,072,340 views, 688,468 thumbs up, 94,002 thumbs down and 61,127 on comments together on both the YouTube channels.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan released the teaser, trailer and dialogue promos of Raees on the official YouTube channel of his banner Red Chillies Entertainmnet. These videos have received a total of 73,904,734 views, 762,995 thumbs up, 63,680 thumbs down and 78,718 comments together.

Zee Music, which is holding the music rights of Kaabil, released its songs and music videos on its official YouTube channel. They have garnered 140,710,039 views, 896,781 thumbs up, 77,787 thumbs down and 63,738 comments. A total of 24 promotional videos of the film got 214,614,773 views, 1,659,776 thumbs up, 141,467 thumbs down and 142,456 comments on both YouTube channels together.

The promos of both the movies have received massive response from the audience on YouTube and generated a huge buzz on the social media. But the numbers clearly show that Raees is leading the race on YouTube. Here are details promos of both the movies and they are compiled at 11.00 am on Sunday (January 22).

No Video Views Thumbs up Thumbs down Comments FilmKRAFT 1 Making #3 - Connecting To The Character 12,505 705 67 66 2 Kaabil Making #2 - Action Sequence 48,257 1,377 304 211 3 Kaabil Making #1 - Automatic Chemistry 28,552 1,065 39 79 4 Kaabil - 24 Ghante Aur 28,224 967 367 308 5 Kaabil - Jawaab 154,159 1,703 187 475 6 Kaabil - Aaye Ga Na Darega Toh Nahi 113,496 897 146 150 7 Kaabil - Main Amitabh Bachchan 52,144 1,537 139 333 8 Kaabil - Memory Se Delete 244,357 1,996 368 541 9 Kaabil Official Game Trailer 9,077 504 42 36 10 Mon Amour Launch 15,689 535 19 39 11 Kaabil Official Trailer #2 (Telugu) 7,672 324 23 26 12 Kaabil Official Trailer #2 (Tamil) 41,427 779 37 64 13 Kaabil Motion Poster #2 45,830 2,009 210 252 14 Kaabil Official Trailer #2 18,901,964 53,409 12,159 7,242 15 Kaabil Official Trailer (Tamil) 119,019 1,356 81 48 16 Kaabil Official Trailer (Telugu) 32,268 743 73 60 17 Kaabil Live Chat 102,952 1,480 96 162 18 Kaabil Official Trailer 24,954,675 178,995 16,536 18,292 19 Kaabil Motion Poster 558,668 4,657 589 548 20 Kaabil Teaser 2,280,378 15,479 2,364 1,876 Total on FilmKRAFT YouTube Channel 47,751,313 270,517 33,846 30,808 T-Series 1 Mon Amour Song (Video) 7,135,439 28,744 5,358 2,911 2 Kuch Din Video Song 6,336,978 22,930 3,459 1,842 3 Kaabil Hoon Song (Video) 19,706,942 96,154 6,958 6,797 4 Haseeno Ka Deewana Video Song 52,022,582 153,027 34,891 10,602 5 Kisi Se Pyar Ho Jaye (Lyrical Video) 1,266,320 6,721 394 327 6 Kaabil Hoon Full Song With Lyrics 424,337 3,879 256 257 7 Haseeno Ka Deewana Lyrical Video 1,593,527 6,472 706 351 8 Haseeno Ka Deewana Audio Song 452,109 2,242 202 202 9 Audio Making Of "Kaabil Hoon" Song 169,512 1,595 98 85 10 Making Of "Kaabil Hoon" Video Song 285,394 2,586 208 163 11 Kaabil Song (Full Album) 892,272 5,074 620 695 12 Kuch Din Full Song (Audio) 736,588 4,475 238 326 13 Kaabil Hoon - Sad Version Song (Audio) 127,055 1,881 66 133 14 Mon Amour Full Song (Audio) 350,946 2,865 209 268 15 Making of Haseeno Ka Deewana Video Song 1,420,771 6,627 687 350 16 Kisi Se Pyar Ho Jaye Song (Audio) 1,025,243 9,187 486 664 17 Making of Kuch Din Video Song 187,763 1,913 85 116 18 Kuch Din Lyrical Video Song 685,005 3,319 225 176 19 Hrithik Roshan & Yami Interview 94,818 1,599 180 207 20 Kisi Se Pyar Ho Jaye Song (Video) 7,266,045 55,541 4,713 3,772 21 Mon Amour Song with LYRICS 141,381 1,120 117 75 Total on T-Series YouTube Channel 102,321,027 417,951 60,156 30,319 Total on both YouTube Channels 150,072,340 688,468 94,002 61,127

