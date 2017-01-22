Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has beaten Hrithik Roshan with the promotional videos of his film Raees are getting a bigger response than that of the latter's Kaabil on YouTube.
Raees and Kaabil are two most-awaited Bollywood movies and both of them are scheduled to be released in theatres as treat for this Republic Day of India. The makers of both the films are leaving no stones unturned to promote them in ways bigger and better than the other. They have released several promos on YouTube that have got huge response.
Rakesh Roshan, the producer of Kaabil, has released 20 videos including teaser, trailer and dialogue promos on the official YouTube channel of his banner FilmKRAFT. These promotional videos have got 47,751,313 views, 270,517 thumbs up, 33,846 thumbs down and 30,808 comments.
T-Series, which bought the music rights of Kaabil, released 21 videos related to its promos on its official YouTube channel. They have got 102,321,027 views, 417,951 thumbs up, 60,156 thumbs down and 30,319 comments. All the promos of the film have garnered a total of 150,072,340 views, 688,468 thumbs up, 94,002 thumbs down and 61,127 on comments together on both the YouTube channels.
On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan released the teaser, trailer and dialogue promos of Raees on the official YouTube channel of his banner Red Chillies Entertainmnet. These videos have received a total of 73,904,734 views, 762,995 thumbs up, 63,680 thumbs down and 78,718 comments together.
Zee Music, which is holding the music rights of Kaabil, released its songs and music videos on its official YouTube channel. They have garnered 140,710,039 views, 896,781 thumbs up, 77,787 thumbs down and 63,738 comments. A total of 24 promotional videos of the film got 214,614,773 views, 1,659,776 thumbs up, 141,467 thumbs down and 142,456 comments on both YouTube channels together.
The promos of both the movies have received massive response from the audience on YouTube and generated a huge buzz on the social media. But the numbers clearly show that Raees is leading the race on YouTube. Here are details promos of both the movies and they are compiled at 11.00 am on Sunday (January 22).
|No
|Video
|Views
|Thumbs up
|Thumbs down
|Comments
|FilmKRAFT
|1
|Making #3 - Connecting To The Character
|12,505
|705
|67
|66
|2
|Kaabil Making #2 - Action Sequence
|48,257
|1,377
|304
|211
|3
|Kaabil Making #1 - Automatic Chemistry
|28,552
|1,065
|39
|79
|4
|Kaabil - 24 Ghante Aur
|28,224
|967
|367
|308
|5
|Kaabil - Jawaab
|154,159
|1,703
|187
|475
|6
|Kaabil - Aaye Ga Na Darega Toh Nahi
|113,496
|897
|146
|150
|7
|Kaabil - Main Amitabh Bachchan
|52,144
|1,537
|139
|333
|8
|Kaabil - Memory Se Delete
|244,357
|1,996
|368
|541
|9
|Kaabil Official Game Trailer
|9,077
|504
|42
|36
|10
|Mon Amour Launch
|15,689
|535
|19
|39
|11
|Kaabil Official Trailer #2 (Telugu)
|7,672
|324
|23
|26
|12
|Kaabil Official Trailer #2 (Tamil)
|41,427
|779
|37
|64
|13
|Kaabil Motion Poster #2
|45,830
|2,009
|210
|252
|14
|Kaabil Official Trailer #2
|18,901,964
|53,409
|12,159
|7,242
|15
|Kaabil Official Trailer (Tamil)
|119,019
|1,356
|81
|48
|16
|Kaabil Official Trailer (Telugu)
|32,268
|743
|73
|60
|17
|Kaabil Live Chat
|102,952
|1,480
|96
|162
|18
|Kaabil Official Trailer
|24,954,675
|178,995
|16,536
|18,292
|19
|Kaabil Motion Poster
|558,668
|4,657
|589
|548
|20
|Kaabil Teaser
|2,280,378
|15,479
|2,364
|1,876
|Total on FilmKRAFT YouTube Channel
|47,751,313
|270,517
|33,846
|30,808
|T-Series
|1
|Mon Amour Song (Video)
|7,135,439
|28,744
|5,358
|2,911
|2
|Kuch Din Video Song
|6,336,978
|22,930
|3,459
|1,842
|3
|Kaabil Hoon Song (Video)
|19,706,942
|96,154
|6,958
|6,797
|4
|Haseeno Ka Deewana Video Song
|52,022,582
|153,027
|34,891
|10,602
|5
|Kisi Se Pyar Ho Jaye (Lyrical Video)
|1,266,320
|6,721
|394
|327
|6
|Kaabil Hoon Full Song With Lyrics
|424,337
|3,879
|256
|257
|7
|Haseeno Ka Deewana Lyrical Video
|1,593,527
|6,472
|706
|351
|8
|Haseeno Ka Deewana Audio Song
|452,109
|2,242
|202
|202
|9
|Audio Making Of "Kaabil Hoon" Song
|169,512
|1,595
|98
|85
|10
|Making Of "Kaabil Hoon" Video Song
|285,394
|2,586
|208
|163
|11
|Kaabil Song (Full Album)
|892,272
|5,074
|620
|695
|12
|Kuch Din Full Song (Audio)
|736,588
|4,475
|238
|326
|13
|Kaabil Hoon - Sad Version Song (Audio)
|127,055
|1,881
|66
|133
|14
|Mon Amour Full Song (Audio)
|350,946
|2,865
|209
|268
|15
|Making of Haseeno Ka Deewana Video Song
|1,420,771
|6,627
|687
|350
|16
|Kisi Se Pyar Ho Jaye Song (Audio)
|1,025,243
|9,187
|486
|664
|17
|Making of Kuch Din Video Song
|187,763
|1,913
|85
|116
|18
|Kuch Din Lyrical Video Song
|685,005
|3,319
|225
|176
|19
|Hrithik Roshan & Yami Interview
|94,818
|1,599
|180
|207
|20
|Kisi Se Pyar Ho Jaye Song (Video)
|7,266,045
|55,541
|4,713
|3,772
|21
|Mon Amour Song with LYRICS
|141,381
|1,120
|117
|75
|Total on T-Series YouTube Channel
|102,321,027
|417,951
|60,156
|30,319
|Total on both YouTube Channels
|150,072,340
|688,468
|94,002
|61,127
The details of Raees
|Video
|Views
|Thumbs up
|Thumbs down
|Comments
|Zee Music Company
|1
|Udi Udi Jaye - Full Audio
|269,553
|2,955
|118
|139
|2
|Udi Udi Jaye
|17,498,289
|142,775
|8,263
|9,743
|3
|Zaalima
|43,345,580
|368,678
|28,250
|29,741
|4
|Laila Main Laila
|79,285,773
|381,366
|41,044
|24,069
|5
|#DanceLikeLaila & Get Famous
|310,844
|1,007
|112
|46
|Total on Zee Music YouTube Channel
|140,710,039
|896,781
|77,787
|63,738
|Red Chillies Entertainment
|1
|Battery Nahi Bolneka
|2,417,915
|41,660
|1,521
|2,246
|2
|Baniye Ka Dimaag Aur Miyanbhai Ki Daring
|852,343
|20,278
|511
|1,018
|3
|Zaalima Song | Audio Poster 4
|111,874
|2,426
|53
|58
|4
|Raees Ko Nahi Chhodunga Main
|1,735,527
|30,315
|1,015
|1,672
|5
|Zaalima Song | Audio Poster 3
|169,988
|4,480
|122
|172
|6
|Zaalima Song | Audio Poster 2
|174,551
|5,384
|139
|215
|7
|Zaalima Song | Audio Poster 1
|318,978
|6,290
|244
|253
|8
|Raees Trailer
|41,631,384
|468,809
|45,787
|58,629
|9
|Raees Ki Dialogue Baazi 8
|130,162
|2,599
|85
|131
|10
|Raees Ki Dialogue Baazi 7
|59,141
|1,475
|34
|28
|11
|Raees Ki Dialogue Baazi 6
|117,437
|2,970
|75
|116
|12
|Raees Ki Dialogue Baazi 5
|126,171
|4,143
|66
|141
|13
|Raees | Watch Trailer on 7 Dec
|3,554,380
|45,075
|2,509
|4,171
|14
|Raees Teaser
|22,003,881
|113,044
|11,065
|9,390
|15
|Raees Ki Dialogue Baazi 4
|89,089
|2,970
|85
|96
|16
|Raees Ki Dialogue Baazi 3
|150,256
|3,477
|205
|170
|17
|Raees Ki Dialogue Baazi 2
|72,545
|2,206
|60
|50
|18
|Raees Ki Dialogue Baazi
|44,444
|1,257
|23
|38
|19
|Raees Ki Taraf Se Shubh Sankranti
|144,668
|4,137
|81
|124
|Total on Red Chillies YouTube Channel
|73,904,734
|762,995
|63,680
|78,718
|Total on both YouTube Channels
|214,614,773
|1,659,776
|141,467
|142,456