Shah Rukh Khan's Raees continued to keep the cash registers ringing at the worldwide box office in its fourth week and its total gross collection is inching closer to Rs 300 crore mark.

Raees made decent collection in the first two weeks, after opening to a massive response. The movie lost screens to Jolly LLB 2 in its third week and to The Ghazi Attack, Running Shaadi and Irada in its fourth week. But the Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan starrer managed to fare well at the domestic as well as international markets and made decent collection in the next two weeks.

Raees has grossed Rs Rs. 190.64 crore at the Indian box office in four weeks. Its 29-day nett collection has reached Rs 137.26 crore in the domestic market. The Rahul Dholakia-directed action crime thriller has emerged as the highest grossing Bollywood movie of 2017. It has also become the fourth highest grossing film of Shah Rukh Khan after Chennai Express, Happy New Year and Dilwale.

Here is the list of superstar Shah Rukh Khan's highest grossing films. The figures are in Rs and crore.

Rank Movie Year Collections 1 Chennai Express 2013 226.70 2 Happy New Year 2014 205 3 Dilwale 2015 148 4 Raees 2017 137.26 5 Jab Tak Hai Jaan 2012 120.65 6 Ra.One 2011 115 7 Don 2 2011 106 8 Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi 2008 86 9 FAN 2016 85 10 Om Shanti Om 2007 79+

Shah Rukh Khan enjoys a massive fan following across some international markets and his latest outing has lived up to the expectations of its makers and overseas distributors. Raees has collected Rs 90.21 crore gross at the overseas box office in four weeks. Its collection has reached US$13.5 million in the foreign countries.

Raees has collected a total of Rs 280.85 crore gross at the worldwide box office in four weeks. The movie needs to collect Rs 19.15 crore gross to surpass the mark of Rs 30 crore in the global market. Its current pace of collection indicates that the film may not be able to cross this mark.