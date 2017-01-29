Shah Rukh Khan's Raees is seeing a good run at the box office since its release. The team is set to celebrate their success on January 30 in Mumbai, but without alcohol.

It is ironic that the film which deals with liquor will have a success party with no high spirits. Owing to its enormous worldwide reception, team Raees is all set to celebrate the love and appreciation that has come its way from the audiences for the film. The cast and crew of Raees are to let their hair down minus alcohol.

Raees is receiving tremendous positive response due to its power-packed performances, hard-hitting dialogues and foot-tapping music. The film is also largely hailed for Shah Rukh Khan's return to celluloid as the angry young man after more than two decades, with his last grey character being in Darr and Baazigar. The actor has treated the audiences with his Miyanbhai avatar and is definitely winning hearts of all.

Raees is also gaining appreciation with its box office numbers. Producer Ritesh Sidhwani said that the celebration is because of the audience and critics' positive response to the film. "The entire team is very happy with the critical acclaim & audience reaction to the film, its been a perfect combination. It seems that all efforts have come to fruition, hence we want to celebrate this occasion with everyone who has been a part of this journey," he said in a statement.