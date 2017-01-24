Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Raees, which released on Wednesday, January 25, has received overwhelming reviews from critics.

Directed by Rahul Dholakia, Raees narrates the story of a Gujarati bootlegger (played by Shah Rukh) and his journey to become Gujarat's most-dreaded don. The film also has Pakistani actress Mahira Khan opposite SRK and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in key role.

The movie has impressed a large section of critics and audience alike. Critics have been praising Shah Rukh's stupendous performance and his on-screen chemistry with Mahira.

The action crime thriller is co-produced by Gauri Khan under the banner Red Chillies Entertainment and Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under their banner Excel Entertainment. The film has been creating massive buzz owing to its star cast and the songs, which have gone viral online.

Below, we bring to you some critics' opinions of the movie.

Rohini Nair of Firstpost said: "What a fine, fine performance this is by Shah Rukh Khan — possibly a career best. And what a fine, fine film this is by Rahul Dholakia. Its triumph is that it brings the best of 'Bollywood' — the sheer entertainment and glamour and scale of it — to a gripping story. A quick shout out here to the cinematography of KU Mohanan, for making this such a visually rich experience."

