Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, with his Raees team, travelled by train from Mumbai to Delhi to promote his film. Unfortunately, one of the fans died of a cardiac arrest when he went to catch a glimpse of King Khan at the Vadodara railway station on the night of January 23.

According to reports, social activist Farid Khan Sherani of Hatikhana area of Vadodara arrived at the railway platform with his wife and daughter like other SRK fans. Due to the commotion, he fell unconscious after suffering a cardiac arrest at the railway platform.

He was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. Two policemen were injured as the crowd went berserk after SRK arrived at the station by August Kranti Rajdhani Express. The police even resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the crowd, during which some people sustained minor wounds on their head and face.

The Bollywood Baadshah is travelling with the film's director Rahul Dholakia and producer Ritesh Sidhwani from Mumbai to Delhi to promote Raees, which hits screens this week on January 25. As many blamed SRK and his team for one of his fan's death, there are others who supported the actor and claimed that the death was not due to him or any member of Raees.

@iamsrk I am your fan.But just to let u know,on Vadodara RailwayStation 1person died in stampede.Please avoid such promotion tricks. #Raees — Mitali (@filmibaaz) January 24, 2017

@Vashi30 @ourvadodara @imsrk__ The person died cuz of cardiac arrest, if SRK is resposible for that, he must be god? — RAEES FAN (@gangstersid) January 24, 2017

@bhuvneshshar1 I am a fan, If I was their & if I died then it's my fault coz no1 forced me to be their. So stop talking Bullshit — Raees On 25 Jan (@imChitrakar) January 24, 2017

Dear @iamsrk , please behead yourself for creating this chaos. A man died becoz of ur movie promotion shit. #BoycottRaees #RaeesByRail https://t.co/V50HmOCpnV — Bhuvnesh (@bhuvneshshar1) January 24, 2017