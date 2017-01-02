Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited film Raees is set to be released on January 25. The makers have recently shared two posters of the movie and they look phenomenal.

In one of the posters, featuring Shah Rukh and Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, the duo's intense chemistry will leave you to want more. After a long time, King Khan is coming up with a serious character and fans are going crazy to see the actor in this role.

The first poster was out last year as the makers wanted to release the film along with Salman Khan's Sultan during Eid. But SRK postponed the release, but again it will clash with Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil, which will also hit the screens on the same day.

With two of the biggest stars clashing at the box office, fans will be in a dilemma as to which movie they should pick first. Earlier, Hrithik had a face-off with Akshay Kumar at the box office with movies Mohenjo Daro and Rustom, respectively. While Rustom turned out to be a hit, Mohenjo Daro was declared a flop.

Now, it remains to be seen if Hrithik's Kaabil or Raees would have the last laugh.

Meanwhile, from Shah Rukh's look in the movie Raees, its looks like he will portray a bad boy image in the film. He will play the character of a Gujarati bootlegger, Miyanbhai, who is obsessed with nothing but success.

Directed by Rahul Dholakia, the story of Raees is set in the 1980s and it also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the badass cop. Co-produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment and Shah Rukh's Red Chillis Entertainment, Raees has already created hype with its posters and trailers.

Take a look at the posters here: