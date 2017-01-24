Just two days prior to the release of Shah Rukh Khan's Raees, the makers have released a new song from the album. Titled Dhingana, the song features Shah Rukh as a fearless gambler.

Unlike the previous songs from the film, Dhingana presents the light-hearted side of Shah Rukh's character as he celebrates the success of his bootlegging business.

Mika Singh has lent his voice for the foot-tapping number, which has already garnered 1 million views in less than 24 hours. Dhingana is expected to create a similar buzz like other Raees songs.

Check out other viral songs from the music album of Raees.

Laila O Laila song: The song, featuring Sunny Leone, is a visual delight. The new version of Laila O Laila, originally featuring Zeenat Aman, has captured the imagination of music lovers.

Zaalima song: Sung by Arijit Singh and Harshdeep Kaur, the song showcases SRK's love for his sweetheart Mahira Khan. The amazing lyrics and music, makes one fall in love with the track.

Udi Udi Jaye song: Since the film is set in Gujarat, the makers have included a melodious garba song, Udi Udi Jaye.This is the first time in SRK's career that he is seen performing the traditional dance. Penned by Javed Akhtar, the song has been sung by Sukhwinder Singh, Bhoomi Trivedi and Karsan Sagathia.

Raees, directed by Rahul Dholakia, will see SRK play the role of a Gujarati bootlegger. The film also has Pakistani actress Mahira Khan opposite SRK and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a key role. The movie will clash with Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil at the box office.