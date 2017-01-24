Raees movie review and ratings by audience: Director Rahul Dholakia Producer Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Gauri Khan Cast Shah Rukh Khan, Mahira Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui Music Ram Sampath Cinematography KU Mohanan Editing Deepa Bhatia Runtime 210 Minutes Censor Report U/A certificate Rating 3.5/5

Director Rahul Dholakia's Bollywood movie Raees starring Shah Rukh Khan, Mahira Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui has received positive reviews and good ratings from the audience.

Read: Kaabil Critics Review | Kaabil Celebs Review | Box Office

Story:

Raees is an action crime thriller film set in Gujarat of early 1980s to 1990s and deals with the fictitious story of a man named Raees. Rahul Dholakia, Harit Mehta, Ashish Vashi and Niraj Shukla have written the story for the movie produced by Gauri Khan, Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under their banners Red Chillies Entertainment and Excel Entertainment.

Raees is an ordinary man, but his relationships and meteoric rise help him build an entire empire from scratch to make him the single most powerful man in the state. He eliminates every opposition that comes his way. But his downfall will be crossing paths with no-nonsense police officer Majumdar (Nawazuddin Siddiqui), whose sole reason for existence is elimination of crime. The battle between the two forms the crux of the story.

Performance:

Shah Rukh Khan has delivered brilliant performance and his action and dialogue diction are the highlights of Raees. Mahira Khan has done justice to her role and her glamour and chemistry with SRK are among the highlights of the film. As stubborn cop, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will impress the film goers and he is big asset of the film. Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Atul Kulkarni, Sheeba Chaddha have done good jobs. Sunny Leone wins the heart with her dance in the item song Laila Main Laila, say the audience.

Technical:

Raees has superb production elements. Ram Sampath's soundtracks and background score, KU Mohanan's picturisation, choreography of action scenes and punch dialogues are the attrations on the technical front, add the viewers.

We bring you some viewers' verdict and ratings for the film shared on Twitter. Here is the live update of Raees movie review and ratings by audience:

Asad ‏@asadshan

Watched #Raees & its #SRK show all the way. His eyes express honesty. The film takes us back to his earlier work. He is back - Fabulous

SOHAIL KHAN ‏@ItsSohailKhan

#Raees First half completed & its mind-blowing till now. @iamsrk is back with full bang. @TheMahiraKhan you beauty . Lets see 2nd half now.

Nayandeep rakshit ‏@NayandipRakshit

#Raees Interval time. Gritty, intense and a paise vasool entertainer. Watch out for @iamsrk's brilliant entry scene, his dialogue. #ShahRukhKhan is at his A game yet again. And his chemistry with @Nawazuddin_S is scene stealing. Don't miss #Raees. @RedChilliesEnt

AAVISHKAR ‏@imaavi

Its Interval #Raees Screening ! Till now its all what it promised .@iamsrk is in amzing form here . Review coming soon . #RaeesReview

Amit Bhandari ‏@AmitBhandari21

Watching #Raees... First half is quite interesting... Interval... Time for Popcorn

Rajiv Vijayakar ‏@rajivvijayakar

First half of #Raees routine but alright. Crucial second half set to begin.

Debris. ‏@JE_BAATRESULTAN

Watched #Raees Lemme tell u,its 1 of d finest film of world cinema . Srk -5 Nawaz-5 Film-5 Best cinematic experience.Wow !

Priya Adivarekar ‏@priyaadivarekar

LIVE Tweet Review @RaeesTheFilm | Whoa! First half done. @iamsrk as #Raees is nailing it in every frame. Brilliant characterisation! Gripping first half. The audience is in for a treat with some really kickass action by @iamsrk Baniye ka dimaag aur Miyan Bhai ki daring sirf #Raees bhai pe jhachti hain! So far, we are loving it

Dilwale_shahrukh ‏@dilwala_SRK