Shah Rukh Khan is back in action with his new release, Raees, which opened to a good response on January 25. Several Bollywood celebs have lauded the superstar and other characters after watching the film.

The Rahul Dholakia-directorial features Shah Rukh in a bad boy kind of role. He plays a bootlegger in Gujarat named Raees Khan aka Miyanbhai. Pakistani actress Mahira Khan plays his love interest and Nawazuddin Siddiqui is the tough cop in Raees.

Though Raees is clashing with Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil at the box office today, both the films have received good reviews. Critics have praised both the movies. The audience is, however, impressed with King Khan for his performance in Raees.

Let's take a look at what Bollywood celebrities have to say about Shah Rukh's much awaited movie, Raees:

Avinash Gowariker

Enjoyed #Raees!! @iamsrk all the way!! And at his best!!.

@FarOutAkhtar & @ritesh_sid , Bole toh Paisa vasool bhai!!

Vishal Mishra

Just saw @RaeesTheFilm & i m blown away by act of @iamsrk Take a bow BAADSHAH. Cant forget climax & end of Laila song.This is a BLOCKBUSTER

Raghuvendra Singh

#Raees is a big masala entertainer. #ShahRukhKhan is mindblowing. @Nawazuddin_S is amazing. Go and whistle in theatre @iamsrk

Girish Johar

Got a FANTABULOUS feedback from a trial show of #Raees.... SURE SHOT WINNER @iamsrk @TheMahiraKhan