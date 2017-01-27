Despite tight competition with Dulquer Salmaan's Jomonte Suviseshangal and Mohanlal's Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol, two Bollywood movies -- Shah Rukh Khan's Raees and Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil -- have been making good business at the Kerala box office.

Kerala has already proven as a good market for other language films, and it is evident from the collection the latest Hindi movies have earned at the six multiplexes in Kochi. While Raees made an opening day business of Rs 7.47 lakh with an average theatre occupancy of 82%, Kaabil could only collect Rs 3.65 lakh with 57% theatre occupancy, making SRK-starrer the winner at the box office.

According to trade analysts, both the movies made decent collection, and the Rahul Dholakia directorial witnessed a massive theatre occupancy of 96% on January 26, being a Republic Day holiday. The second day collection of the action thriller is said to be Rs 9.22 lakh, making a total of Rs 16.69 lakh within two days of its run at six multiplexes in the city.

Meanwhile, Kaabil, helmed by Sanjay Gupta, is said to have earned a total of Rs 10.08 lakh within two days, after it had 84% theatre occupancy with Rs 6.42 lakh collection on the second day from the multiplexes in Kochi. The Hrithik-starrer had less screenings compared to SRK's movie.

Even the Mollywood movies are making good collection from the multiplexes, and are expected to cross the Rs 1 crore mark in the coming weeks before the release of Prithviraj Sukumaran's horror thriller, Ezra. Dulquer's family entertainer, helmed by Sathyan Anthikad is believed to have minted approximately Rs 86.78 lakh within eight days, while Mohanlal and Jibu Jacob's family movie has collected Rs 76.78 lakh after seven days of theatrical run.

