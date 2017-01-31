Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Raees completed 6 days at the box office on Monday, taking its collection to over Rs 100 crore nett at the domestic market. On the other side, Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil is lagging behind in the box office run by around 25 crores than Raees.

Raees movie review and ratings by audience

Kaabil movie review and ratings by audience

Raees has had a wonderful start at the Indian box office on its opening day, witnessing an earning of Rs 20.42 crore on Wednesday. The film had made an even better business on Thursday (Republic Day) and collected Rs 26.30 crore, followed by Rs 13.11 crore on Friday.

The SRK-starrer had continued to make excellent box office collection over the weekend as it had earned Rs 15.61 crore on Saturday and Rs 17.8 crore on Sunday, taking its 5-day total nett collection to Rs 93.24 crore.

On the other side, Kaabil had made a collection of Rs 10.43 crore on its first dat, which is half of what Raees had collected. However, the Hrithik-starrer had witnessed a growth on its subsequent days. Kaabil had collected Rs 18.67 crore on Thursday, Rs 9.77 crore on Friday, Rs 13.54 crore on Saturday and Rs 15.05 crore on Sunday, taking its 5-day nett collection to Rs 67.46 crore.

Now, early estimates suggest that Raees remained ahead of Kaabil on Monday as well. Raees collected Rs 10 crore (approximately) on its day 6, taking its nett collection to around Rs 103 crore. Kaabil earned Rs 7 crore (approximately) on Monday, taking its nett collection to around Rs 75 crore. Exact figures are yet to be out.

Raees is currently ahead in the box office battle with Kaabil but the weekdays will be crucial. Both the films can continue making moolah at the box office as there is no big release in the coming Friday.