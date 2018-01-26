When it comes to stardom, few can match the level of the King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan. His fan following knows almost no boundaries. He is one of the most compelling actors in the Hindi film industry, and is capable of wooing girls of every age even in his 50s.

SRK is like a godly figure to some of his fans, a section of whom was seen worshipping the superstar as his crime-drama Raees (2017) completed a year on January 25.

The crazy fans were seen taking out a procession with a Raees poster, and bathing it in milk after garlanding it and worshipping it with incense sticks with rose petals after breaking coconuts.

Watch the video here:

Raees' lead actress Mahira Khan, who was banned by the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) from working in the Hindi film industry in the wake of Uri terror attack, also shared her memorable moments with Shah Rukh Khan from when they were shooting for the film.

Directed by Rahul Dholakia, Raees also starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui and had Sunny Leone dancing to Laila Main Laila. The movie locked horns with Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil at the box office but still managed to earn Rs 137.51 crore during its entire run.

Raees was one of the highest-grossing movies of 2017.