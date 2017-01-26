Raees, starring Shah Rukh Khan, is the latest movie to fall prey to piracy. Many websites have apparently been offering the full version of the movie online for free in less than 24 hours of its release.

The leaked version is reportedly of average quality but many still prefer to watch it as it's been offered at the comfort of their homes, that too free. Though such downloads are illegal, people are ready to watch a poor quality print as it save them the hassle of going to a theatre.

While some movies make its way to the internet a day after their release, there have been instances when movies were leaked online even before they hit the screens. Movies like Great Grand Masti and Manji: The Mountain Man made it way to the internet prior to their releases. It's high time the film fraternity and law enforcement took action against it.

Now, the question is, will the leaked version affect the box office collection of the film? While it is likely to affect the movie's business to a certain extent, a large section of people will opt for watching the movie on a 70mm screen in high quality.

Raees, directed by Rahul Dholakia, narrates the story of a Gujarati bootlegger (played by Shah Rukh) and his journey to become Gujarat's most-dreaded don. The film also has Pakistani actress Mahira Khan opposite SRK and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in key role.

The film was released in over 2,800 screens across the domestic market on January 25 and has collected Rs 20.42 crore at the domestic box office on the first day.