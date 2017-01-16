After her sizzling performance in the recreation of the iconic song Laila Main Laila, Sunny Leone is yet again winning hearts by mouthing the iconic dialogue from Raees.

Also Read: Watch Sunny Leone Laila Main Laila song from Raees

Shah Rukh Khan's dialogue, "Ammi Jaan kehti thi, Koi dhandha chota nahi hota, aur dhande se bada koi dharam nahi hota," has taken Bollywood by storm and now Leone is killing it by mouthing the dialogue.

The Laila of Raees has mouthed the popular dialogue in a dubsmash video. She posted the video on her Instagram and Twitter and has gone viral since then. The dubsmash video on her Instagram page has been viewed by more than 268,916 times in less than 24 hours.

Watch the video here:

#raees "Koi dhandha chota nahi hota, aur dhande se bada koi dharam nahi hota" A video posted by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Jan 15, 2017 at 8:20am PST

Leone has done a special song Laila Main Laila in the film Raees. The song Laila Main Laila is a remake of the old iconic song Laila O Laila, featuring Zeenat Aman. The remake version featuring Leone was released in December and in less than a month it has received more than 71,740,280 views.

Talking about sharing screen space with Shah Rukh, she told the Indian Express, "I was in disbelief when the call first came from SRK's team. There were a few things that happened in that same time which were not so nice. My movie didn't do well, there was this horrible interview that happened. All those things happened in a row. And then, all of a sudden you get this call.They called my husband Daniel first and he came and told me that SRK wants you to be in one of his movies."

"And then the song from Raees happened and it makes me feel if I can do this, anybody who wants to follow their dreams, it is possible for them too. A song with SRK is a proud moment," she added.

Raees starring Shah Rukh, Mahira Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui is slated to release on January 25. Directed by Rahul Dholakia, the film is one of the much-awaited release of 2017.