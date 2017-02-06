Although it's been almost two weeks since Shah Rukh Khan's Raees hit theaters, a deleted song from the film has now been released by the makers.

Check out the popular songs from the music album of Shah Rukh Khan's Raees [VIDEOS]

Titled Halka Halka, the romantic track, featuring both Shah Rukh and Mahira Khan, is melodious and a treat to the ears. Shah Rukh took to his Twitter handle to release the song: "Couldn't let this @SonuNigam song from Raees not spread its magic. Thx to @shreyaghoshal too. Here's #HalkaHalka !"

The sizzling chemistry that Shah Rukh and Mahira share in the film, is quite visible in the song. Halka Halka has all the elements of a Bollywood romantic number, from dancing on the roads to getting romantic in the rain.

It has been crooned by Sonu Nigam and Shreya Ghoshal and in less than 12 hours of its release, Halka Halka has already started making huge buzz among music lovers. Going by the soulful number, one can't help but wonder why the makers deleted the song from the film.

Meanwhile, Raees has been raking in huge numbers at both domestic and overseas box office and is still running successfully in theatres. The film has already grossed about Rs 180 crore at domestic box office.

Directed by Rahul Dholakia and produced by Gauri Khan and Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under their banners Red Chillies Entertainment and and Excel Entertainment, respectively, Raees is an action crime thriller, set in the backdrop of Gujarat in the 1980s.