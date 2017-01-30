Shah Rukh Khan's film Raees witnessed growth at the box office over the weekend. On its 5th day, the movie was closer to entering the Rs 100 crore club. Meanwhile, the gross domestic collection of the movie has already crossed the mark.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the nett weekend collection and it looks like Raees won't take much time to become Shah Rukh's seventh film to enter the Rs 100 crore club. "#Raees Wed 20.42 cr, Thu 26.30 cr, Fri 13.11 cr, Sat 15.61 cr, Sun 17.80 cr. Total: ₹ 93.24 cr. India biz... Weekdays are crucial!" Taran tweeted.

If the SRK-starrer crosses the Rs 100 crore mark within a week, it will be a great achievement for the actor. Three of his earlier films -- Chennai Express, Happy New Year and Dilwale -- have managed to cross this mark within 7 days.

The competition with Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil and Aamir Khan's Dangal is also the reason that Raees couldn't make more profit at the box office. As Taran said, the weekdays will be crucial as a drop is expected in the box office collection.

Raees is doing quite well for now. It has earned Rs 129.50 crore gross at the domestic box office and Rs 146.95 crore gross at the worldwide box office. It is expected to do more business in India and overseas.

The SRK-starrer has garnered appreciation from all quarters and the superstar's angry young man look has won several hearts. Mahira Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui are also a part of the Rahul Dholakia movie.