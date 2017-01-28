Raees has taken the domestic as well as overseas box office by storm. Shah Rukh Khan's film remained steady on its third day at the Indian box office and is inching closer to Rs 100 crore gross total mark.

Raees Day 2 box office collection: Film records highest Republic Day earning

On Day 3, the film's collection remained steady at the Indian box office. As per early estimates, the film has collected Rs 13.11 crore at the domestic market on its third day. Its total Indian box office collection now stands at Rs 59.83 crore net. "#Raees Wed 20.42 cr, Thu 26.30 cr, Fri 13.11 cr. Total: ₹ 59.83 cr. India biz... All set for a big Sat and Sun," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

With this, the domestic gross total of Raees now stands at Rs 83.10 crore.

After seeing a good two-day run at the domestic box office, Raees witnessed a drop of around 50 percent on its third day. The drop was expected as the third day, Friday, was a working day. Box Office India, a trade website, also predicted a 50 percent drop for Raees and more than 50 percent for Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil, which was released along with SRK's film. The trade website predicted that Raees would collect around Rs 13-13.50 crore net, while Kaabil would rake in around Rs 7-7.5 crore net.

Meanwhile, at the overseas market, the Shah Rukh-starrer has already collected Rs 9.53 crore gross in UAE-GCC box office in just two days. "#Raees takes UAE-GCC BO by storm... Collects $ 1.4 million [₹ 9.53 cr] on Wed and Thu. AWESOME!," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

The positive word-of-mouth seemed to have boosted the movie's business. Raees is expected to rake in more moolah over the weekend although it faces competition from Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil.

Also, since no big-ticket films are releasing till February 10 (Jolly LLB 2), Raees is likely to collect a massive amount over the next few weeks.